Northern Rockies brace for potentially historic September snowstorm

More
The storm could bring whiteout conditions as well as 3-4 feet of snow in some places.
0:58 | 09/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Northern Rockies brace for potentially historic September snowstorm

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"The storm could bring whiteout conditions as well as 3-4 feet of snow in some places.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65914010","title":"Northern Rockies brace for potentially historic September snowstorm","url":"/WNT/video/northern-rockies-brace-potentially-historic-september-snowstorm-65914010"}