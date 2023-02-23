NTSB releases 1st findings in toxic derailment probe

The NTSB reported that a series of sensors tracked a wheel bearing heated up to 253 degrees in the East Palestine train derailment.

February 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live