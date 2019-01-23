Transcript for Nurse accused of impregnating nursing-home patient in vegetative state

that sex assault case at a health care facility in Phoenix. A woman in a vegetative state for years suddenly giving birth. Here's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: In 24 hours, Nathan Sutherland went from trusted caregiver to accused rapist. Mr. Sutherland, you're here on one count sex assault. Reporter: The 36-year-old nurse arrested after a helpless 29-year-old woman in a vegetative state since childhood suddenly gave birth to a baby bot at this Phoenix nursing home. Someone just had a baby. One of the patients just had a baby, and we had no idea she was pregnant. Reporter: Investigators say Sutherland is the father. The sample obtained from Sutherland matched the baby. Reporter: Hacienda healthcare says it has now fired Sutherland and apologized to the victim and her family. We owed this arrest to the victim. We owed this arrest to the newest member of our community, that innocent baby. Reporter: Sutherland did not Mr. A plea. Tonight, the victim's family says they do not want to comment on his arrest, but the police say that baby boy is doing just fine. David? Clayton, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.