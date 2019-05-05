On Tuesday night, a former student opened fire in a classroom on campus, killing Riley Howell and 19-year-old Ellis Parlier of Midland, North Carolina, and injuring four others.

Family of UNC student who risked his life against gunman on campus speaks out

Riley Howell, the brave 21-year-old student at the University of North Carolina that fought the gunman, is laid to rest as his family reflects on his heroic actions.