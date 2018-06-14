NY AG sues Trump, 3 Trump children, alleging 'illegal conduct' at foundation

More
The lawsuit accuses them of using charity funds to pay legal bills, promote hotels and support campaign.
2:35 | 06/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NY AG sues Trump, 3 Trump children, alleging 'illegal conduct' at foundation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55907101,"title":"NY AG sues Trump, 3 Trump children, alleging 'illegal conduct' at foundation","duration":"2:35","description":"The lawsuit accuses them of using charity funds to pay legal bills, promote hotels and support campaign. ","url":"/WNT/video/ny-ag-sues-trump-trump-children-alleging-illegal-55907101","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.