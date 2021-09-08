Transcript for NY Assembly Judiciary Committee meets on Cuomo report

And now to the news involving Andrew Cuomo tonight. His top aide now resigning. And state lawmakers launching that impeachment investigation, as one of his accusers now speaks out and files a criminal complaint. Erielle reshef from Albany tonight. Reporter: Tonight, embattled New York governor Andrew Cuomo now fighting to salvage his political year. For the first time in 100 years, the assembly is undertaking an impeachment investigation. Reporter: Today, the New York assembly judiciary committee meeting for the first time since the searing New York attorney general's report found Cuomo sexually assaulted 11 women. The assembly's impeachment investigation looking into additional allegations of misconduct. Including allegations that the governor improperly used state resources to write and produce a book, allegations concerns covid-19 and nursing homes, allegations that he provided for pef Rens shl access to covid-19 testing. Reporter: And governor Cuomo also facing potential misdemeanor charges in Albany, stemming from a criminal complaint filed by his former executive assistant. He put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra. Reporter: The governor has maintained he never touched anyone inappropriately. It just did not happen. Reporter: And David, Melissa Derosa, the governor's top aid, suddenly resigned overnight. Erielle reshef from Albany tonight, thank you. And there is also a developing headline tonight

