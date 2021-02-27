NYPD arrests Brooklyn man after stabbing in Chinatown

Police said the 36-year-old Asian American victim was walking alone when Salman Muflihi allegedly stabbed him in the back with an 8-inch knife.
1:40 | 02/27/21

NYPD arrests Brooklyn man after stabbing in Chinatown

