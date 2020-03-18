Transcript for NYSE to move to fully electronic trading after workers test positive

Matt, thank you. And a breaking headline from the New York stock exchange tonight, announcing they will move to fully electronic trading after two workers test positive. And the Dow losing more than 1,300 points, closing near where it was when president trump was inaugurated. And the unemployment numbers, showing how much pain there is out there already. Let's get right to Rebecca Jarvis. This was staggering, this first portrait. Reporter: That's right, we're seeing a gigantic spike in unemployment claims. In Michigan alone, up 550%. 9 million bar and restaurant jobs now potentially at risk, with all of the closures. And keep in mind, 3 of 5 Americans are paid hourly. Even the big three automakers have shut their factories in North America through the end of this month. But some help for homeowners today, president trump announcing hud will suspend foreclosures and evictions, and banks saying they will waive fees for those who need it. 3 out of 5 relying on hourly wages. Rebecca, thank you. From Italy tonight, the most

