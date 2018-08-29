Officer facing murder charges in teen's fatal shooting speaks out

More
On the eve of trial, Officer Jason Van Dyke said he only fired his weapon at Laquan McDonald because he feared for his life.
1:50 | 08/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officer facing murder charges in teen's fatal shooting speaks out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57487647,"title":"Officer facing murder charges in teen's fatal shooting speaks out","duration":"1:50","description":"On the eve of trial, Officer Jason Van Dyke said he only fired his weapon at Laquan McDonald because he feared for his life.","url":"/WNT/video/officer-facing-murder-charges-teens-fatal-shooting-speaks-57487647","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.