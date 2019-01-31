Transcript for Officer in fatal shooting was allegedly drinking

the police officer charged with man slaughter for killing a fellow officer in St. Louis. Investigators said they were playing a version of Russian roulette in his home. That officer facing a judge today. The prosecutor now suggesting the police may have rushed to call this an accident. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: The St. Louis police officer who fatally shot his colleague allegedly during a game, now out on bail and ordered to turn over his guns. The circumstances around the shooting were much more reckless and dangerous than what I had originally understood. Reporter: Court documents allege Nathaniel Hendren recklessly discharged a firearm resulting in the death of another officer and that he consumed alcoholic beverages while on duty. Today, the police chief lashing out at the prosecutor who sent him this blistering letter, accusing police of obstructing evidence and questioning why they only took urine and breath tests from the on-duty officers but no blood tests. Calling the accusations -- Unwarrantly, certainly untimely and absolutely irresponsible. Reporter: Police say Katlyn Alix was off-duty when she was shot in the test. Tonight, Alix's parents are questioning what happened. We need more answers. In the meantime, as this investigation plays out, and linsey is here, and there have already been charges in the department of this case? Reporter: Remember, the officer allegedly fired this fatal shot, he was on-duty. He was supposed to be out on patrol. Instead, he was at home. So effective immediately, the department says they're now going to start verifying the locations of the officers hourly. Linsey Davis with us tonight. Linsey, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.