Officer responds to report of erratic driver on Ohio highway

Police realized the driver, who was veering across five lanes of traffic, was suffering from low blood sugar, so EMS was called.
0:18 | 01/11/19

Transcript for Officer responds to report of erratic driver on Ohio highway
To be index tonight at a frightening medical emergency and Ohio highway a police officer responding to a call but I erratic driver. All drivers can be seen peering across several lanes of traffic right off the road back on the officer moving into performance pit maneuver. A driver was suffering from low blood sugar. No serious injuries were reported.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

