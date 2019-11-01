Transcript for Officer responds to report of erratic driver on Ohio highway

To be index tonight at a frightening medical emergency and Ohio highway a police officer responding to a call but I erratic driver. All drivers can be seen peering across several lanes of traffic right off the road back on the officer moving into performance pit maneuver. A driver was suffering from low blood sugar. No serious injuries were reported.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.