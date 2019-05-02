Transcript for Officer's fatal shooting of wrong man at mall 'justified': Officials

In the meantime, the other news this Tuesday night. We have new surveillance this evening, when a police officer shoots and kills the wrong man, thinking he was the gunman. The victim, E.J. Bradford, had rushed to the scene of the shooting, possibly to help. Police then shooting him. Tonight, that new video, and the decision today about that officer's fate. The family of the victim is now outraged, and here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, Alabama officials say the actions of the officer who fatally fired on the wrong man during the chaotic moments after a mall shooting were justiied and not criminal. You covered it up. We in Alabama. It's still cool to kill a black man. Reporter: In this newly released surveillance video, you can see people running for their lives as the shooting unfolded Thanksgiving night. According to a report by the Alabama attorney general, 21-year-old semantic "E.J." Bradford was running toward the actual shooter and victim with a firearm visibly in his hand when he was shot. You killed that black boy for no reason. Reporter: Police first calling Bradford the suspect before retracting that statement. According to the report, the officer "Mistakenly believed fired the initial shots." The alleged real gunman, seen here, escaping into a JCPenney, arrested weeks later. Bradford's family outraged tonight. If that was your child, would you consider this justice? You shoot my child three times and y'all call that justice. Reporter: Bradford's family says he was legally licensed to carry a concealed firearm. They're and inning police release all video in this case.

