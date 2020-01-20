2 officers reported killed in active shooting in Hawaii

More
The suspect reportedly set a home on fire in the trendy Waikiki Beach area of Honolulu.
1:39 | 01/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 officers reported killed in active shooting in Hawaii

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:39","description":"The suspect reportedly set a home on fire in the trendy Waikiki Beach area of Honolulu.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68391494","title":"2 officers reported killed in active shooting in Hawaii","url":"/WNT/video/officers-reported-killed-active-shooting-hawaii-68391494"}