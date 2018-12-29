Transcript for Officers rush to save a fellow cop trapped inside a burning cruiser

Time now forhe index. And the fiery car rescue in north Philadelphia. Take a look at this. A police officer crashed against a bridge, trapped in his own cruiser when it goes up in flames. One bystander catching it on camera. Yo, the car's on fire! Get him out. Get him out! Fire. Fellow officers rush in and seconds later -- pulling him to safety just in time. Turning overseas, a rescue helicopter crashing down in the United Arab Emirates. Diving in a tail spin and bursting in flames, right near the world's longest zip line. All four crew members on board killed. The crash is under investigation. Back home, a warning in a major airport. If you passed through Newark airport this Christmas eve, you may have been exposed to measles. Thoughts say that and they urge everyone who isn't vaccinated to get checked.

