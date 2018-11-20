Transcript for Online tools ensure consumers won't pay full price this Black Friday

Next tonight here, to your money. Black Friday, just three days away. And if you're looking for the lowest price, and who isn't, the tool who will alert you if there's a better price elsewhere. Here's ABC's Rebecca Jarvis, out to save your money. Reporter: Tonight, 164 million Americans gearing up to shop this weekend. On the hunt for the deepest discounts. There is no reason to pay full price this time of year on anything you're buying. Reporter: Using online tools like priceblink and invisible hand, you can instantly tell whether there's a lower price somewhere else. Target. Save on hundreds of deals. This time of year, prices are going down day after day. So, if you buy something now or thinking about buying something in the future, set up a price alert. Reporter: With sites like shop it to me for clothes, and camel camel camel for Amazon, track everything on your wishlist. They'll send you an e-mail whenever the prices drop. Finally, David, before you race to the mall, double check to see if what you want is online. Many retailers plan to start rolling out sales on their websites late Wednesday night, a good 18 hours before you'll find them in stores. David? All right, shop it to me. I hadn't heard of that. Rebecca, thank you.

