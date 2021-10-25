Opening statements made in trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

Rittenhouse, who pleaded not guilty, is accused of shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz during a protest after the death of Jacob Blake in August 2020.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live