Oprah Winfrey shares her favorite American-made products

More
The star television host said that this year she wanted to support people from around the country who use their creativity to create unique products.
3:26 | 12/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oprah Winfrey shares her favorite American-made products

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:26","description":"The star television host said that this year she wanted to support people from around the country who use their creativity to create unique products. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74789433","title":"Oprah Winfrey shares her favorite American-made products","url":"/WNT/video/oprah-winfrey-shares-favorite-american-made-products-74789433"}