Oregon middle school on lockdown after police shooting

Authorities said a custody dispute led to the man pulling a gun while he was being escorted by police out of the school.
1:00 | 01/11/19

the air. A school shooting, a middle school. The suspect pulling his gun as officers were trying to escort him from the school. There was a lock down and children in classrooms. Reporter: Tonight, terror ripping through a middle school in Eugene, Oregon. We get a call with a report at the school and centers arrived. Reporter: Cascade middle school students on lock down for hours after authorities say a custody dispute led to a man pulling a gun while he was being escorted by police out of the school. The suspect has been shot. Reporter: With frantic parents lined up outside. Scary, it's the real thing. I'm stiller in use. It's really scary. Reporter: Students eventually allowed to leave through the back of the school. The suspect's body, covered in a yellow tarp, in the front. David, thankfully no students or teachers were hurt. The officer involved shooting is now under investigation. David.

