Transcript for Oregon middle school on lockdown after police shooting

the air. A school shooting, a middle school. The suspect pulling his gun as officers were trying to escort him from the school. There was a lock down and children in classrooms. Reporter: Tonight, terror ripping through a middle school in Eugene, Oregon. We get a call with a report at the school and centers arrived. Reporter: Cascade middle school students on lock down for hours after authorities say a custody dispute led to a man pulling a gun while he was being escorted by police out of the school. The suspect has been shot. Reporter: With frantic parents lined up outside. Scary, it's the real thing. I'm stiller in use. It's really scary. Reporter: Students eventually allowed to leave through the back of the school. The suspect's body, covered in a yellow tarp, in the front. David, thankfully no students or teachers were hurt. The officer involved shooting is now under investigation. David.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.