Transcript for Oscar nominations are out: Who's in and who's out

Finally tonight here, making mystery, even before the oscars. The nominations are out tonight. Tied for the most nominations, "Roma. The director borrow egg on his memories as a boy. And the favorite, that rivalry vying for the attention of an unhinged queen Ann. Look at me! Look at me! How dare you. Close your eyes. Olivia Coleman up for best actress. "A star is born" is up for eight oscars. ??? Tell me something boy ??? ??? aren't you tired trying to fill that void ??? Bradley cooper and lady gaga both up for oscars for best actor and actress. "Black panther" with seven nominations. The first super hero film up for best picture. I took life from my own brothers and sisters right here on this continent. They will battle it out with "A star is born," the favorite, "Green bomb," "Roma" and "Vice" for best picture. The story of queen and Freddy Mercury. Our lead singer just quit. Then you need someone new. He'll face several others, including Christian bale in "Vice" for his portrayal of dick Cheney. I believe we can make this work. And Glenn close, whose golden globe win surprised her, up for best actress again. Tell me this isn't some great big fat joke. It's all real, darling. In the best director category, spike Lee getting his first director's nomination for "Blackkklansman." And many nominations were a first. Regina king. A child is your grandchild. What difference does it make how he gets her here? All looking for gold on Oscar night. ?????? The oscars, Sunday, February 24th, right here on ABC. Thank you for watching here tonight. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Until then, good night., good night.ng

