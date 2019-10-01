Transcript for The Oscars reportedly to air without a host

involving the oscars. Who will host? Well, possibly no one. The academy awards is without a host since Kevin hart stepped down after he was pressed to apologize over home phonetic comments he made in the past. He did apologize, but is now not interested in the job. Tonight, "Variety" is reporting that for the first time in 30 years, there may be no host. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: It's been one of Hollywood's most coveted roles. ??? Wonderful night for Oscar ??? Reporter: Billy crystal -- This is the night wars and politics are forgotten and we find out who we really hate. Reporter: -- Bob Hope among the many times. But tonight, the 2019 oscars without its star act. A host. "Variety magazine" reports the academy has decided to forgo filling the job with one person. No a-lister wants to host the oscars at this point. There's nothing in it for them. Reporter: It's been 30 years since there wasn't a host. ??? Keep the cameras rolling ??? Reporter: And it's remembered as one of the biggest debacles in oscars history. Oh, Mr. Lowe, I'm such a fan. Reporter: Actor Rob Lowe opening the show with a musical number with snow white. For this year, the academy had originally booked comedian Kevin hart, but he bowed out following backlash from years-old home phonetic tweets. The academy is reportedly instead seeking out celebrities to present individual segments, even considering bringing all the avengers back together for one act. David? We'll see. Kayna Whitworth tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.