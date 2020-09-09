Transcript for Oxford and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trials put on hold

It was this time last night here, we reported on that key trial for a vaccine, the oxford trial being halted for now. It had been one of the most promising trials. Tonight, we learn more about why. A woman reportedly coming down with neurorog call symptoms. Here in the U.S. Tonight, more than 190,000 American lives lost to the virus. And tonight, we learn, among them, a third grade teacher from South Carolina who had just returned to the classroom two weeks ago. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, new details about why the trial for a covid vaccine from oxford and astrazeneca was put on hold. According the medical news site "stat," a British volunteer injected with the vaccine experienced neurological symptoms consistent with a rare, but serious spinal inflammation. So, what do researchers need to learn in order to begin trials again? They need to look at everyone who has been vaccinated and see if anyone else is having these kinds of symptoms. We need to know, is there any reason to believe the vaccine actually caused this or was this just a coincidence? Reporter: 62-year-old Jorge Vega was the first volunteer in los Vegas to be injected last Friday. Vega doesn't know if he got the vaccine or a placebo, but tonight he tells us he's feeling healthy. I understand there are risks. I'm very confident that this is going to work. Reporter: Today, the director of the national institutes of health pushing back on the president's claim that a vaccine could be ready by election day. To try to predict whether it happens on a particular week before or after a particular date in early November is well beyond anything that any scientist right now could tell you and be confident they know what they are saying. Reporter: Tonight, a school district in Columbia, south Carolina, mourning the death of a beloved third grade teacher they say brought joy to Windsor elementary. On my way to Windsor Reporter: The 28-year-old, who was last in her classroom two weeks ago, died Monday, just days after being diagnosed with the virus. Banister had not been at the school since late August. She was preparing for her students. She had only taught one class the school district says when they learned of her diagnosis September 4th, they did all the contract tracing. Right now, there are three employees that are self-quarantining after coming into close contact with her. And tonight, the district tells us her parents are reminding others about the seriousness of the virus. David? All right, Stepanie Ramos with us here tonight. Thank you.

