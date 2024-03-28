Ozempic's high price questioned by researchers

Researchers from Yale, King's College hospital in London and Doctors Without Borders said the popular weight loss drug can be made for less than $5.

March 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live