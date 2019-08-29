Pair of fishermen capture close encounter with great white shark on camera

More
They said the shark was up to 20 feet long and was breaching off the rail of their boat in Cape Cod Bay, where it had been feeding on a whale carcass.
0:19 | 08/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pair of fishermen capture close encounter with great white shark on camera
And this is the summer of the shark a close encounter that was too close for comfort. Appear fisherman filming as a great white shark based it was up to twenty feet long. Breached just off the rail there boat in Cape Cod bay before circling back to feed on a whale carcass that video going viral. Hash tag gonna need a bigger boat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"They said the shark was up to 20 feet long and was breaching off the rail of their boat in Cape Cod Bay, where it had been feeding on a whale carcass.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65278645","title":"Pair of fishermen capture close encounter with great white shark on camera","url":"/WNT/video/pair-fishermen-capture-close-encounter-great-white-shark-65278645"}