Transcript for Pair of fishermen capture close encounter with great white shark on camera

And this is the summer of the shark a close encounter that was too close for comfort. Appear fisherman filming as a great white shark based it was up to twenty feet long. Breached just off the rail there boat in Cape Cod bay before circling back to feed on a whale carcass that video going viral. Hash tag gonna need a bigger boat.

