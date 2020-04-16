Paper mill explosion rocks Maine town

More
The blast reportedly involved a machine mixing wood chips with chemicals, but no injuries were reported.
0:10 | 04/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Paper mill explosion rocks Maine town

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"The blast reportedly involved a machine mixing wood chips with chemicals, but no injuries were reported.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70171534","title":"Paper mill explosion rocks Maine town","url":"/WNT/video/paper-mill-explosion-rocks-maine-town-70171534"}