Parents irate after baby possibly exposed to measles in Washington state clinic

More
A growing outbreak of measles, which is contagious, has been identified in Vancouver.
1:34 | 01/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parents irate after baby possibly exposed to measles in Washington state clinic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60711622,"title":"Parents irate after baby possibly exposed to measles in Washington state clinic","duration":"1:34","description":"A growing outbreak of measles, which is contagious, has been identified in Vancouver.","url":"/WNT/video/parents-irate-baby-possibly-exposed-measles-washington-state-60711622","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.