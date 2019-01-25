Transcript for Parents open up about Utah student killed by man she had dated

Next tonight, the harrowing calls for help from a young woman who called 911 and police saying her ex-boyfriend was a threat. What happened just days later. "20/20" anchor Amy robach with the parents tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the grieving parents of Lauren Mccluskey are opening up for the first time since she was killed on the university of Utah campus by a man she dated for just a month. Was Lauren's death preventable? Yes. Absolutely. Reporter: Last October, the 21-year-old track star broke up with this man, Melvin Rowland, after discovering he was a registered sex offender on parole who lied about his age and identity. But when he began harassing her through e-mail and text, she contacted university police. University police and security, how can I help you? Hi, this is Lauren. I called a few days ago about a situation. Reporter: Mccluskey calling campus and Salt Lake City police over ten days. I'm worried because I've been working with the campus police at the "U." And last Saturday I reported. And I haven't gotten an update. I remember telling her, "It's their job to listen to you." Reporter: But they weren't listening. No, they weren't. They weren't. Reporter: Then, on October 22nd -- I was on the phone with her. And then all of a sudden, she yells, "No. No. No." And then the line was still open. And -- and then -- and then Matt called 911. Reporter: Police say Rowland had grabbed Mccluskey, pulled her into a car and shot her. Later taking his own life. They should've investigated. They would've very quickly found his parole status in one call. And it would -- we wouldn't be sitting here today. The university released an independent review of the case, and said in a statement, they grieve Lauren's loss, and their report identified areas of deficiency in the university's systems, and made 30 recommendations for ways to improve them. The university is acting immediately, they say, to correct them. Amy, thank you. When we come back, the

