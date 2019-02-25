Transcript for Patriots owner on video allegedly paying for sex acts: Authorities

We are learning new details this Monday night in the case involving patriots owner Robert craft. What investigators have now revealed tonight, as Robert Kraft turned to Boston with his star quarterback, Tom Brady, there. ABC's Vick to Oquendo on what they now say they have on video. Reporter: Tonight, new England patriots owner Robert Kraft formally charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution. This charge is a first degree misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and mandatory $5,000 fine. Reporter: Florida prosecutors say the billionaire visited the orchids of Asia day spa in Jupiter, Florida, twice, one on January 19th, and again, less than 24 hours, on the morning of the 209, the same day the patriots beat the chiefs in the afc championship game. Investigators say the 77-year-old was videotaped inside by hidden cameras paying for multiple sex acts from various women. Kraft's spokesperson maintains, "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity." Kraft was spotted over this weekend in California. Do you have a message to your Reporter: And just today, Kraft seen here arriving by private plane back in Boston with patriots star quarterback Tom Brady. The two hugging after debording. David, a court date has been set for late April, but Robert Kraft is not expected to appear. He could face disciplinary action from the NFL. David? Victor, thank you.

