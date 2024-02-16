Paul McCartney's stolen guitar found after 50 years

The Beatles star's distinctive violin-shaped 1961 electric Höfner was found and returned to him after it went missing around 1969.

February 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live