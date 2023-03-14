Pentagon: Russian fighter jet's collision with US drone shows ‘unsafe airmanship’

A U.S. surveillance drone was flying in international airspace when Russian fighter jets rapidly approached and made 19 close passes before colliding with the drone’s rear propeller.

March 14, 2023

