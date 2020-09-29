People across the country donate desks to children learning from home

More
John Wooden, of Columbus, Ohio, says his nonprofit, “Impact Community Action,” has received 20 additional desks for children in need after the organization appeared on “World News Tonight.”
1:31 | 09/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for People across the country donate desks to children learning from home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:31","description":"John Wooden, of Columbus, Ohio, says his nonprofit, “Impact Community Action,” has received 20 additional desks for children in need after the organization appeared on “World News Tonight.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73299311","title":"People across the country donate desks to children learning from home","url":"/WNT/video/people-country-donate-desks-children-learning-home-73299311"}