Several people injured in Philadelphia crash

More
A driver crashed into an outdoor dining area Wednesday morning in Philadelphia. At least two people were taken away in ambulances, and the restaurant owner said at least eight customers were outside.
0:14 | 05/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Several people injured in Philadelphia crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"A driver crashed into an outdoor dining area Wednesday morning in Philadelphia. At least two people were taken away in ambulances, and the restaurant owner said at least eight customers were outside.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77653516","title":"Several people injured in Philadelphia crash","url":"/WNT/video/people-injured-philadelphia-crash-77653516"}