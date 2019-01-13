Transcript for 2 people injured after a shooting in a Utah mall

Rob Marciano leading us off tonight. Rob, thank you. Also, breaking tonight the mall shooting unfolding at this hour. The search for the shooter underway. The scenes you're about to see are graphic. Reporter: Tonight a hail of gunfire unleashing mayhem at a Utah mall sending shoppers scrambling to take cover. Bystanders tending to these two victims. One tying a tourniquet on this victim's leg. The last I heard the male was transported in critical condition. We have about 30 to 50 people waiting to leave. Reporter: The third shooting at a U.S. Mall just this weekend. Earlier today in North Carolina one person gunned down in this shoe store after a dispute. The suspect in custody. Panic at this New Jersey mall Friday night after shots rang out. Two people rushed to the hospital. Tom, three suspects still at large in Utah. Police investigating that incident as possibly gang related. Tom? A violent weekend across American malls.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.