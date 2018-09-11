Transcript for At least 5 people killed in their cars as fire rips through town

havoc. Our thanks to the entire team at KABC. And in a town called paradise, north of Sacramento, families forced to drive through flames on both sides to get out of town. And not everyone made it. They've discovered bodies after vehicles were engulfed in flames. Tom llamas is there to witness the destruction firsthand. Reporter: Tonight, the campfire raging out of control. And now our first look inside its charred wake. Block after block, we see this hellish landscape that used to be the town of paradise, California. They evacuated 27,000 people, the entire town. The flames did not stop burning everything to the ground. The grim toll only now emerging. Officials locating at least five victims, all found in their cars. Trapped by the fire that ripped through this town. So many residents racing tunnels of flames to get out. Go, go, go, go. Oh, my god. The tree is burning right next to us. All those homes gone. I can feel the heat now. We're not going to catch on fire. Reporter: In one case, a father singing to his little girl reassure her. ??? Baby it will be all right ??? There's a woman in labor. She's in a beige Honda pilot. Reporter: Patients rushed from this hospital. The fire was coming across this way so fast, so hard, and burning up homes so quickly. Reporter: 76-year-old Ralph crippen lost it all in the fire. One of the only things that survived the blaze, this statue of an angel. I did notice one thing, the angel. When you look at it, what do you think? Oh, I feel everything is lost. Everything. Reporter: Crippen, like so many here, still in shock, a feeling we saw even on the faces of some animals. This dog, lost, burned, and confused. A California highway patrolman stopped to help. He tells us his family has also lost their home. It's devastating. Reporter: The worst you've ever seen? In my career, yes. Just looking at this, this morning, it's a tragedy. And Tom llamas joins us live from paradise, California. You were telling us there are still people missing tonight? Reporter: Yes, there are still people unaccounted for. In the race to get out alive, families were separated. There have been more than 600 requests for welfare checks. The biggest obstacle, it's too dangerous to come back. This was the town supermarket, it's hard to believe, this was the front wall. There are no cell phone towers,

