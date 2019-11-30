At least 2 people killed, 3 wounded in terror attack on London Bridge

The suspect was wrestled to the ground by bystanders before being shot dead by police, who said that a device believed to be a hoax explosive was strapped to the suspect.
2:55 | 11/30/19

