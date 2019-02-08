1 person from Kennedy compound transported to hospital

More
The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m. to the Hyannis Fire Department and the person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.
1:28 | 08/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 person from Kennedy compound transported to hospital

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m. to the Hyannis Fire Department and the person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64720631","title":"1 person from Kennedy compound transported to hospital","url":"/WNT/video/person-kennedy-compound-transported-hospital-64720631"}