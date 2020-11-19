Pfizer vaccine 95% effective in final analysis, company seeks final safety step

Pfizer and partner BioNTech said Wednesday the company will apply for FDA emergency authorization “within days,” following the promising final analysis of the Phase 3 trial.
3:22 | 11/19/20

