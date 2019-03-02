Transcript for Photo of an 82-year-old woman using her snow blower in the freezing cold goes viral

Finally tonight, firing up her snow blower, and blowing up the internet, the 82-year-old grandma getting it done. In Muskegon, Michigan, old man winter may have met his match in 82-year-old Marlene downing, now known as the snow-blowing granny. The image of her taking on the heavy snow and freezing temperatures went viral this week. I like being outside. And I like the snow. I just don't need any help. I got this big machine. It works great. Reporter: She describes herself as a, quote, "Tough old broad" who doesn't need her grandchildren's help. I'm sure they would help if I asked. My grandson has plowed it once. But I'm fine. I like being out there. Reporter: Getting out in the snow reminds her of growing up in Harvey, North Dakota. They don't know cold like it is out there. Reporter: And there's one more reason why she likes to get behind that snow blower. I think the engine sounds like my Harley, maybe. Reporter: That's right. The snow-blowing granny also owns a hog. Riding in the sidecar is her greyhound, pippa. She just likes to ride. Reporter: Marlene will be dreaming about getting out on the road once it warms up. But in the meantime, she won't let the weather keep her down. I'm ready for it to be summer. And I'll enjoy the winter as long as we have it. It's just fun to be outside, no matter what. We thank Marlene for sharing her story. And we thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing tomorrow morning. David Muir will be right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.