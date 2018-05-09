Pickup truck driver rams into TV station in Dallas

More
He repeatedly smashed into the side of the Fox affiliate while its morning newscast was on the air, police said.
0:10 | 09/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pickup truck driver rams into TV station in Dallas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57632687,"title":"Pickup truck driver rams into TV station in Dallas","duration":"0:10","description":"He repeatedly smashed into the side of the Fox affiliate while its morning newscast was on the air, police said.","url":"/WNT/video/pickup-truck-driver-rams-tv-station-dallas-57632687","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.