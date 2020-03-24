Playwright Terrence McNally dies at 81 from coronavirus complications

More
McNally, who won Tony Awards for the musicals "Ragtime" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman," has died of complications from the coronavirus.
0:15 | 03/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Playwright Terrence McNally dies at 81 from coronavirus complications

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"McNally, who won Tony Awards for the musicals \"Ragtime\" and \"Kiss of the Spider Woman,\" has died of complications from the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69779117","title":"Playwright Terrence McNally dies at 81 from coronavirus complications","url":"/WNT/video/playwright-terrence-mcnally-dies-81-coronavirus-complications-69779117"}