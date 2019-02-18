Police bodycam captures confrontation with knife-wielding man

More
In a 911 call before he was shot by Arizona police, Ismael Hamel allegedly declared allegiance to the Islamic state of Iraq and Syria.
1:16 | 02/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police bodycam captures confrontation with knife-wielding man
A sheriff's body cam recording a confrontation with a knife-wielding man who had claimed allegiance to ISIS. That 18-year-old man had called 911 beforehand. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Tonight, a conversation quickly turning into a confrontation. You H any I.D. On you or anything? Hey! Back off. Back off. Reporter: Investigators say Ismail Hamed wanted to meet police face to face. Drop the knife! 7-40, he's got a knife coming at me. Reporter: But then urges a maricopa county sheriff's sergeant to shoot him. Shoot me. Drop the knife! Reporter: Before the shooting, Hamed had called 911 twice. My name is Ismail Hamed and I'm owing my allegiance to the islamic state and Iraq and Syria. I just want a cop to come real quick and I want to deal with them. Reporter: Hamed survived and was charged with assaulting an officer and terrorism charges. But his alleged connections to any terror groups are unclear. Those pages in the report are blacked out. Hamed has pleaded not guilty. We tried reaching out to his attorney. He has not called us back. David? All right, Clayton, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61153960,"title":"Police bodycam captures confrontation with knife-wielding man","duration":"1:16","description":"In a 911 call before he was shot by Arizona police, Ismael Hamel allegedly declared allegiance to the Islamic state of Iraq and Syria. ","url":"/WNT/video/police-bodycam-captures-confrontation-knife-wielding-man-61153960","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.