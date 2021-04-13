Transcript for Police chief, officer who shot and killed Duante Wright resign

Dr. Jha, thank you. In the meantime, the shooting of the young man, daunte Wright, in Minnesota. The police officer who fired that shot has resigned. You could hear her yelling "Taser" and fired her gun instead. Tonight, the police chief has resigned, as well. People talking to the streets in anger and frustration again last night. And today, daunte Wright's family overcome with grief and demanding change. What they told our robin Roberts. And ABC's Stephanie Ramos in Minnesota tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the officer who fatally shot daunte Wright has resigned from the force. We have received a resignation letter. Reporter: In that letter, officer Kim potter writing, "I believe it's in the best interest of the community, the department and my fellow officers if I resign immediately." We now know that potter had been with the Brooklyn center police department for 26 years. And during that fatal traffic stop, she was training another officer. The mayor of Brooklyn center also announcing today that the police chief has stepped down. An acting police chief is now in place. There's just a lot of chaos going on right now. We're just trying to wrap our heads around the situation and try and create some calm. Reporter: But overnight, the protests continued nationwide. More than 50 arrests made in Minneapolis and Brooklyn center. You yourself went out there last night. You went out there with protesters. What was that like? It was very tense. Where I was, they were protesting peacefully. They were certainly angry at the situation. Reporter: And among the family of daunte Wright, there's also shock and disbelief over his death. Police say she accidentally grabbed the gun instead of a taser. You don't accidentally grab something, point it at them and not realize what you have in your hand. It's just not true. Reporter: Daunte's parents doubting this was an accidental shooting this morning in an interview with ABC's robin Roberts. Do you accept that explanation, Mr. Wright? I cannot accept that. I lost my son. He's never coming back. This officer that's been on the force for 26 plus -- 26 years. I can't accept that. I would like to see justice served and her held accountable for everything she's taken from us. Reporter: The family of daunte Wright is now represented by attorney Benjamin crump. Say his name! Daunte Wright! Reporter: He also represents the family of George Floyd. Outside the courthouse where Derek chauvin is standing trial, the Floyd family uniting with the Wright family, calling for change. At some point, we need officers to be held accountable. Charged and convicted. Just because you are the law, don't mean that you above the law. Reporter: The Washington county attorney says he will review all of the evidence given to him by the state investigative unit and hopes to make a decision on charges against officer potter tomorrow. David? Stephanie Ramos in Brooklyn center, Minnesota, tonight. Thank you.

