Police cracking down on package thieves

More
Anaheim, Calif., officers placed a bait package at a home that had previously been hit by thieves; inside the package was an iPhone and a GPS device to help track down the thieves.
1:17 | 12/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police cracking down on package thieves

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"Anaheim, Calif., officers placed a bait package at a home that had previously been hit by thieves; inside the package was an iPhone and a GPS device to help track down the thieves.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67836869","title":"Police cracking down on package thieves ","url":"/WNT/video/police-cracking-package-thieves-67836869"}