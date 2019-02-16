-
Now Playing: Chaos unfolds at Orlando airport after security breach
-
Now Playing: 95-year-old Celemtene Bates shares the importance of love as a foster grandparent
-
Now Playing: Video shows a Tesla crashing after going 120 mph in Miami Beach, Florida
-
Now Playing: The parents of Kelsey Berreth are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against her fiancÃ©
-
Now Playing: 47 vehicles crashed in a pileup due to a snowstorm east of Kansas City
-
Now Playing: Police detained a man who tried to breach airport security in Orlando
-
Now Playing: CEO of Mueller Water Products addresses Illinois workplace shooting
-
Now Playing: Deadly pileup in Missouri due to dangerous winter weather
-
Now Playing: Herd of elk seen in rising water
-
Now Playing: Victims named in Aurora mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Police recount prior arrests of Aurora mass shooter
-
Now Playing: Police recount timeline of Aurora mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Student hands out 'n-word' passes at Wisconsin school
-
Now Playing: Medical emergency sparks panic, fear of shooter at 'Hamilton' show in San Francisco
-
Now Playing: Possible motive in missing Colorado mom case revealed
-
Now Playing: Church saves up to pay off college students' debts
-
Now Playing: Snowstorm causes chain reaction crash
-
Now Playing: 2 men released after detainment in Jussie Smollett case
-
Now Playing: The special counsel's office is supporting a hefty prison sentence for Paul Manafort
-
Now Playing: ISIS forces now cornered in Syria