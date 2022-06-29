Police officer fired after shooting into car with teen

Rookie officer James Brennand was responding to another incident called in from the parking lot, but shot into a car with 17-year-old Erik Cantu. He was fired for not following protocols, procedures.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live