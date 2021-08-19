Police officer jumps onto NYC subway tracks to save unconscious man

More
A good Samaritan helped the officer lift the man to safety, with both climbing back onto the platform seconds before the train arrived.
0:13 | 08/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer jumps onto NYC subway tracks to save unconscious man

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"A good Samaritan helped the officer lift the man to safety, with both climbing back onto the platform seconds before the train arrived.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79549948","title":"Police officer jumps onto NYC subway tracks to save unconscious man ","url":"/WNT/video/police-officer-jumps-nyc-subway-tracks-save-unconscious-79549948"}