Transcript for Police officer killed in a shootout in Birmingham, Alabama

Tonight, Birmingham police reeling from a shootout that took an officer's life. Medical aid on a gunshot wound reportedly involving police officers. Scene secure. Reporter: Sergeant wytasha Carter and another officer were investigating a burglary around 2:00 A.M. When they approached two suspects at a vehicle. The officers approached one suspect. He armed himself and fired upon our officers. Reporter: Both officers and a suspect hit in an exchange of bullets. 44-year-old sergeant Carter died at the hospital. Police still looking into the possibility of a third suspect. The investigation is still ongoing at this time. Reporter: In Birmingham police saluting their fallen friend and mourning one of their own. He was a class act. He was a very beloved officer. Everyone thought very highly of him. It's a tragedy. We've lost one of our own. Reporter: Sergeant Carter had been with the department since 2011. The local mayor praising him for laying down his life for the city he served. The Birmingham police department telling us tonight the other officer is in stable condition.

