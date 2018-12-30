Police searching for woman who hit-and-run manicurist after not paying

More
Police say she hit the victim in the parking lot and then drove off.
0:16 | 12/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police searching for woman who hit-and-run manicurist after not paying

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60097344,"title":"Police searching for woman who hit-and-run manicurist after not paying","duration":"0:16","description":"Police say she hit the victim in the parking lot and then drove off.","url":"/WNT/video/police-searching-woman-hit-run-manicurist-paying-60097344","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.