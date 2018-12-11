Transcript for Police shooting at Illinois bar under investigation

now to the growing outrage over the deadly police shooting of a black security guard in Robbins, Illinois. The guard was holding down an alleged gunman until police could arrive, but when they got there, an officer then shot the guard and killed him. As other officers shouted, "He's one of us." Here's ABC's erielle reshef tonight. Reporter: Police swarming this bar outside Chicago, responding to a shooting. One of the officers opening fire on someone with a gun, killing him. But that man was no suspect. He was jemel Roberson, the bouncer on duty at the bar who an eyewitness says was trying to stop a possible shooter. Once the police actually shot him, everybody started screaming, the officers started screaming, "He's one of us, he's security." Reporter: The 26-year-old was organist at this church. Tonight, one pastor is asking how this could have happened. How in the world does the security guard get shot by police? A young man that was literally just doing his job and now he's gone. Reporter: And David, one friend says Roberson wanted to be a police officer. Tonight, the shooting is under investigation. The status of the officer who opened fire is unknown. David? Erielle reshef, thank you.

