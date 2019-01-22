Transcript for Police shootout, takedown in Michigan town

hour, there is an urgent manhunt now under way at a police stop turned violent today. A suspect opening fire on a police officer, shooting him in the face. Just another case of police facing extreme danger in the line of duty. And tonight, what you can hear the officer say when he radios for help. ABC's gio Benitez tonight on his condition. Reporter: A traffic stop in Saginaw county, Michigan, turning horrifying in an instant. I've been shot. Reporter: Officer Jeff Koenig making the chilling call to fellow officers, bravely managing to send out key details, despite a critical gunshot wound. It's a white dodge pickup. White male, mid 30s. I got shot in the face. Jeff? Hang in there buddy. Not too far away from you. Reporter: Police racing to the scene, saying the white pickup had been stolen by Joshua rosebush. Authorities launching an intense manhunt for the suspect. He is considered armed and dangerous. Reporter: Police finding the white pickup ditched, hours later, spotting another stolen vehicle driving suspiciously. He just blew the stop sign. Reporter: A massive police response, corners rosebush. Negative. Keep your distance and wait for backup. He is armed and dangerous. Shots fires, shots fired. Reporter: Police say they returned fire, hitting the suspect and taking him into custody. And Dave, the officer who was shot in the face, Jeff Koenig, is a 16-year veteran, and we're told that his condition has stabilized. He's being transferred to another hospital for more treatment. David? All right, gio Benitez in Michigan for us. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.