Transcript for Police use stun gun on man at traffic stop with his two young sons in back seat

Back now with a troubling case out of Glendale, Arizona, caught on body cam. Police confronting a man at a traffic stop. His two young children are in the backseat at the time. Tasering him more than ten times. We want to warn you, what you're about to see may be disturbing. Here's ABC's Marcus Moore. Reporter: It was a violent encounter red on police body cam. A passenger, Johnny Wheatcroft, is about to be tased -- his attorney says, 11 times. Nobody has I.D. On them? Reporter: The July 2017 incident now coming to light in a federal lawsuit. What began, police say, as a turn signal violation quickly escalating. What's your name? Why am I even being asked? Reporter: Cone's hiding evidence, an officer lays hands on Wheatcroft. Relax. I am, dude, stop. Reporter: Officers deploying their tasers, struggle to contain Wheatcroft. But look closely -- he'still buckled into his seatbelt. This all taking place with his wife and young sons in the back seat. Daddy! Stop! Reporter: The struggle lasting several minutes. Police saying duration during the incident his wife hit an officer in the head. The lawsuit also claiming Wheatcroft was tased in the groin area. Reporter: In the lawsuit, Wheatcroft claimed he was the victim of excessive force and wrongful arrest. He was charged with aggravated assault and he spent months in jail. His attorneys said those charges were later dropped. The Glen Dale police department suspended one officer for three days without pay a he's reportedly still on the force.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.